Dixie Seiler



Dixie Seiler of Wauseon, Ohio, passed into heaven peacefully on April 22, 2019 at Hospice of North West Ohio in Toledo, OH following a brief illness.



Dixie is preceded in death by her husband Hal J Seiler, her father Ollie Blanton and mother Lora (Blanton) Low, and eleven siblings. She is survived by four children, Linda Seiler Bugoci (David), Jean Seiler, Roy Seiler, and Mark Seiler (Tina). She has seven grandchildren, Tony Bugoci, Jenne Bugoci (Michael), Trent Seiler (Amanda), Brittney Seiler, Jacob Seiler, Kate McKean, and Tucker McKean. She has four great-grandchildren, Zander, Brynleigh, Leighton, Zeydyn, and faithful dog Ellie.



Dixie was born on January 19, 1935 in the Appalachian hills of Kentucky, and moved to Ohio as a teenager. She met her husband Hal as part of a wedding party in Toledo, Ohio, then lived in San Diego, California, and Astoria, Oregon, as a Navy wife who often cooked southern-style for his homesick shipmates. They returned to Hal's hometown of Wauseon, Ohio to settle down as grain and livestock farmers and raise a family. Dixie worked at Wauseon's A&P grocery in the 60's and 70's. Following Hal's death in 1976, she managed the Seiler family farms and a farm drainage business they had built together, and became a real estate broker, all while raising her children alone. She was active in the Wauseon Business & Professional Women's organization, the Ottokee Grange, Elks Club, and in local political activities; she was the first woman to run for Fulton County Commissioner. After a successful real estate career in Fulton and Lucas Counties for commercial and residential properties, she lovingly helped care for her grandchildren. With energy to spare, she returned to grocery retailing at Kroger's in Ann Arbor and Lambertville, Michigan, finally retiring at 79 to enjoy gardening.



Memorial gifts may be made to the Fulton County Sherriff's K-9 program, or the Hospice of North West Ohio. Visitation will be held on Friday April 26, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 State Hwy 109 in Delta, Ohio, and funeral service on Saturday April 27 at 12:00 Noon also at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Ottokee Cemetery in Wauseon, Ohio. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website atwww.barnesfuneralchapel.com.



Published in The Blade on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary