Dolores A. Brown



Dolores A. Brown, age 90, of Sylvania, passed away Sunday May 12, 2019. She was born January 24, 1929 in Chicago to the late Herbert Zurawski Reimer and Elsie (Lillie) Reimer.



Dolores was a 1946 graduate of Von Stueben High School, in Chicago. She was employed by Sears, 1970 United States census, AT&T Telephone Company and C & P Telephone Company in Clarksburg and she had worked as a Teachers Aide at Starr School in Oregon, Ohio for four years. Dolores adjusted her work schedule so she could be at home to care for her family. She was an Eastern Star member for over 50 years, St. James Club and Newcomers Club in Jacksonville, FL. In her spare time, she enjoyed watercolor painting and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.



She is survived by her children, Guy L. Brown II, Julie (Leonard) Jessop and grandchildren, Austin, Andrew, Alex, Kathleen "Katie" and Michael.



Preceding her in death were her parents and husband Ronald G. Brown.



The family would like to thank the staff at Kingston of Sylvania for caring for Dolores with compassion in her final days.



Per Dolores's wishes, a private memorial service will be held with the family.



In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Toledo Humane Society



Published in The Blade from May 19 to May 20, 2019