1/1
Dolores A. Gacik
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores A. Gacik

2/28/1937 - 9/11/2020

Dolores A. Gacik, 83, of Rossford, Ohio passed away Friday, September 11, 2020. She was born in Toledo, Ohio on February 28, 1937 to Mary and Frank Screptock. Dolores attended Eagle Point Elementary and St. Mary Magdalene. After high school she married Valentine Gacik, who called her Babe for their 64 years of marriage.

Dolores loved spending her time outside gardening, feeding the birds and squirrels, and sitting by her pond watching the fish. She was an amazing cook and loved the holidays especially, Halloween and Christmas. She was an avid doll collector who had a vast collection of the First Ladies. Dolores will be greatly missed.

Dolores is survived by her husband, Val Gacik; son, Theodore (Diana) Gacik; grandchildren, Nicholas, Candice, and Christian Gacik; great grandchildren, Jayden, Easton, and Eloise; brothe,r Butch Screptock; daughter-in-law, Genice; brother-in-law, Gerard (Donna) Gacik. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Screptock; father, Frank (Helen) Screptock; brother, Butch Screptock; son, Kenneth; granddaughter, Heather Gacik; nephew, Scotty Gacik; mother-in-law, Victoria Gacik; father-in-law, Valentine Gacik.

Funeral services will be private. Arrangements were entrusted to Sujkowski Walker Funeral Home, 830 Lime City Rd., Rossford (419-666-1566) Memorial donations in Dolores' name may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Rd, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551. Online condolences may be left at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Sep. 20 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home
830 Lime City Rd.
Rossford, OH 43460
419-666-1566
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved