Dolores A. Gacik
2/28/1937 - 9/11/2020
Dolores A. Gacik, 83, of Rossford, Ohio passed away Friday, September 11, 2020. She was born in Toledo, Ohio on February 28, 1937 to Mary and Frank Screptock. Dolores attended Eagle Point Elementary and St. Mary Magdalene. After high school she married Valentine Gacik, who called her Babe for their 64 years of marriage.
Dolores loved spending her time outside gardening, feeding the birds and squirrels, and sitting by her pond watching the fish. She was an amazing cook and loved the holidays especially, Halloween and Christmas. She was an avid doll collector who had a vast collection of the First Ladies. Dolores will be greatly missed.
Dolores is survived by her husband, Val Gacik; son, Theodore (Diana) Gacik; grandchildren, Nicholas, Candice, and Christian Gacik; great grandchildren, Jayden, Easton, and Eloise; brothe,r Butch Screptock; daughter-in-law, Genice; brother-in-law, Gerard (Donna) Gacik. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Screptock; father, Frank (Helen) Screptock; brother, Butch Screptock; son, Kenneth; granddaughter, Heather Gacik; nephew, Scotty Gacik; mother-in-law, Victoria Gacik; father-in-law, Valentine Gacik.
Funeral services will be private. Arrangements were entrusted to Sujkowski Walker Funeral Home, 830 Lime City Rd., Rossford (419-666-1566) Memorial donations in Dolores' name may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Rd, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551. Online condolences may be left at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com