Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S. Reynolds Rd.
Toledo, OH
Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
9:30 AM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S. Reynolds Rd.
Toledo, OH
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Maumee, OH
Dolores A. Griss


1925 - 2019
Dolores A. Griss Obituary
Dolores A. Griss

Dolores A. Griss (Dean), age 94, passed away peacefully on September 13, 2019. She was born on August 16, 1925 in Confluence, PA to Harold and Pearle Dean. Dolores was an avid reader of inspired paperback books, sometimes reading 7 or 8 a week. She loved country music, especially harmonizing songs, and listening to the Gatlin Brothers.

The Pittsburg Steelers were her favorite football team, GO Steelers!

In 1964 Dolores and her husband Gene opened the popular Salisbury Quarry Recreation club for swimming and scuba diving. Divers would come from every state, and even Canada. Fire stations in the Toledo community would also practice their drills there. After 29 years in business, they were forced to leave.

Dolores is survived by her children, Kimberly Neitzke, Dawn (Mark) Douglas, Leslie Johnson, Kendra Anderson, Kevin (Jackie) Griss and Corey (Julie) Griss, 34 grandchildren, 42 great, and 5 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Eugene Griss, her parents, her sisters Janet Hurley and Beverly Steimer and her children Larry Griss, Sheila Morse, and Rama Kay Garrett.

Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd. on Tuesday, September 17, from 2-8 p.m. with a Scripture Service at 7. The funeral will begin at Coyle on Wednesday, September 18 at 9:30, followed by Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maumee at 10 a.m. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Maumee, OH.

Those wishing to donate in Dolores's memory may give to the family for funeral expenses. Please leave a condolence message at CoyleFuneralHome.com.

www.coylefuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17, 2019
