Dolores A. Kuehnl, age 85, of Toledo, died June 16, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice, Sylvania. She was born July 1, 1933 in Toledo to the late Edward and Sylvia (Hicks) Hall. A graduate of DeVilbiss High School, Dolores was a devoted, loving homemaker and mother. She was a longtime member of Sylvania First United Methodist Church and the Toledo Women's Club. She volunteered at Flower Hospital and Mobile Meals for more than 40 years. She also loved to travel, especially taking cruises with her husband, gardening, knitting and playing Bridge. Dolores found her greatest joy in spending time with her family.



Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Linda (Ralph) Stewart and Mary (Don) Lowe; grandchildren, Brandon (Stephanie) Stewart, Elizabeth (Jeff) Gilbert and Benjamin (Sue) Lowe; great grandchildren, Joseph and Emma Stewart, Dillon and Lydia Gilbert, Baily, Brittany, Abigail and Jeremy Lowe; sister, Nancy Wilcox-Miller; and many dear friends. She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert, in 2007; and sisters, Joyce Cousino and Faye Wolf-Warren.



A memorial service to celebrate Dolores' life will be held at 12:30 p.m., Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Sylvania First United Methodist Church, 7000 Erie Street, Sylvania, OH 43560. Interment will be private.



The family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorials contributions be made to the church.



