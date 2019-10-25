Home

Capaul Funeral Home Inc
8216 Ida West Rd
Ida, MI 48140
(734) 269-3575
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Capaul Funeral Home Inc
8216 Ida West Rd
Ida, MI 48140
Lying in State
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Gabriel Catholic Parish, St. Joseph Catholic Church
Ida, MI
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Gabriel Catholic Parish, St. Joseph Catholic Church
Ida, MI
Dolores Ann (Napierala) Kreger


1928 - 2019
Dolores Ann (Napierala) Kreger Obituary
Dolores Ann (Napierala) Kreger

Dolores Ann Kreger (Napierala), 91 yrs, of Monroe, MI, died Tuesday, October 22, 2019, in her residence under the care of ProMedica Hospice, Monroe, MI. Friends may call at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI, Sunday, October 27, 2019, from 1-8 p.m. She will lie-in-state on Monday, October 28, 2019, in St. Gabriel Catholic Parish, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ida, MI, from 10 a.m. until the Mass of the Resurrection at 11 a.m. Fr. Gerard Cupple will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery, Petersburg, MI.

Born May 16, 1928, in Berkey, OH. Dolores was the daughter of Vincent and Emily Napierala. She was a Libby High School Graduate, Toledo, OH. She married Edward Kreger on April 14, 1951, in St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Toledo, OH. Edward died April 17, 2010. Dolores worked for Michigan Bell, Ohio Bell, and the Sisters of the IHM, Monroe, MI. She was a devout Catholic and Rosary Member, she was a St. Gabriel Catholic Paris, St. Joseph Catholic Church Member, Father Solanus Guild Member, Telephone Pioneers of America Member, a Big Sister to Lydia, through Big Brothers and Big Sisters Organization, loved to garden especially flowers, bird watch and feed, and travel--especially on religions pilgrimages. Dolores was a caring, generous and loving person.

A special thanks to Dr. John Kalenkiewicz and staff, Visiting Angels, especially Rose and Stephanie and ProMedica Hospice.

Survivors include: children, Dennis Kreger, Keith Kreger, Karen (Kenneth) Cockrum; a brother, Ronald Napierala; grandchildren, Christina Walter, Kyra Carlson, Bradley Kreger, Kaylee Walling; and great-grandchildren, Marlee, Gabriella, Luca, Lachlan, Declan and Anderson. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Marcella (Sally) Napieralla, Martha Knitz; and her beloved dog Ginger.

Memorial contributions can be made to: St. Gabriel Catholic Parish, St. Joseph Catholic Church, for Masses.

To leave the family condolences please go online to: www.capaulfuneralhome.com.

capaulfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade on Oct. 25, 2019
