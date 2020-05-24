Dolores Ann Proctor
Dolores Ann Proctor, age 88, died peacefully May 20, 2020 at the Ohio Living Swan Creek Community, surrounded by her family.
Dolores was born on June 21, 1931, the youngest child of Paul and Alice Ehrenfried, in Tiffin, Ohio. She graduated from Calvert High School, then from Mary Manse College, with a degree in education. She taught at Deveaux Elementary as a kindergarten teacher. Shortly, thereafter, she married James Bodie, and left teaching to become a fulltime homemaker. She enjoyed the outdoors and swimming with her family during many summers at Bay Point in Marblehead OH. She later returned to employment, where she especially delighted in her time managing several small boutiques and working for the Better Business Bureau.
In 1993, she married William Proctor, on a wedding cruise to Hawaii. They enjoyed traveling and their time together. For a short period of time, she and Bill lived in Florida, at the Villages, before returning to Toledo. She was an avid reader, enjoyed watching classic movies and golf, knitting, crafting, ceramics and assembling jigsaw puzzles. She followed, and enjoyed debating, current events in the news. Over the years several charities have benefitted from her generosity.
She was very proud of, and is survived by, her children, Kathleen (Ron) Kolodzaike, Robert (Cathy) Bodie, Thomas (Sharon Sykora) Bodie, Barbara (Don) Delph, and Susan (Robert) Upham; as well as 14 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents; her brothers, Paul and Richard; and both of her husbands, Jim and Bill. She is also survived by Bill's children, Nancy, Reid (Claire), and Lori; along with Bill's grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family is very grateful for the dedication and the remarkable care she received over the years and offer a sincere thank you to all the staff at Swan Creek. Memorials may be made to the Swan Creek Memorial Fund, 5916 Cresthaven Lane, Toledo, Ohio, 43614 or to a charity of the donor's choice.
She will be interred with her beloved husband, Bill, at the Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery, Sylvania. Due to COVID-19, there will be a virtual visitation on Thursday, May 28th from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Please visit the online obituary at www.coylefuneralhome.com to register for the virtual visitation, get details on viewing the Funeral Mass, and to sign the online guest registry.
