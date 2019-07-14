Dolores Ann Tippin



Dolores Ann Tippin ran into the arms of her loving savior, Jesus Christ on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Lakes of Sylvania. She was the daughter of the late Allan and Phyllis Wheeler. She was born in West Chicago, Illinois March 3, 1931. She worked for an attorney and at Owens Illinois where she met the love of her life, Sam. She also worked in the children's shoe department at the Lion Store. Dolores also a volunteered at Flower Hospital. She was a member of Fairgreen Presbyterian Church. Dolores loved to travel and explore the world with Sam. Her favorite trip was to the Holy Land where she and Sam renewed their wedding vows. She also loved to play cards with her many friends and never turned down a good game of bingo or a chance to go to the casino.



Dolores was never afraid to voice her opinion and taught her children and grandchildren to stand up for themselves. She was very proud of all of her grandchildren and loved to travel to watch them participate in sports, theater and whatever they were involved in. She made every effort to share in their accomplishments by attending high school and college graduations and weddings. Now she will get to watch each of them shine with her beloved Sam.



Dolores is survived by her children: Cary (Cyndy) of Lambertville, MI, Mike (Lisa) of Bryan, OH, Susan (Jerry) of Swanton, and Mark (Jenny), of Baltimore. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Matt, Mandy, Eric, Tara, Ashley, Elizabeth, Kaitlin, Korbin, Melissa, Hannah, Lexie and Bethany. She was thrilled to welcome her great-grandchildren: Ramzy Samuel, Sienna, Rozlyn, Aria, Brody, Michael, Jack and Henry into her family. She is also survived by Sister, Mary Kovac of Sun City and many nieces and nephews who affectionately referred to her as Auntie Dee. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sam, parents, sisters, Elaine, Irene, Lois and brothers Paul and Jim.



The family requests that those planning an expression of sympathy, consider Fairgreen Presbyterian Church, 3220 W. Laskey Rd., Toledo, Ohio 43613, ProMedica Hospice, 5855 Monroe St., Sylvania, Ohio, 43560 or , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 They would also like to thank Hospice and Lakes of Sylvania for their loving care. The family would also like to thank her friends at Mayberry Village for being her second family and for loving on her for the past 12 years.



Visitation will be Monday, July 15, 2019 from 4-8:00 P.M. at Reeb Funeral Home, Sylvania, the funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Fairgreen Presbyterian Church. Online condolences to



www.reebfuneralhome.com





Published in The Blade on July 14, 2019