Dolores C. "Dee" LaVrar
Dolores C. "Dee" LaVrar, age 90, of Toledo passed away peacefully Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the University of Toledo Medical Center. She was born on February 26, 1929 to Otis and Daisy Kelley in Frenchton, West Virginia. Dee graduated from Mercy College in Toledo obtaining her LPN. She worked as a nurse for over 45 years before retiring. Dee was a longtime member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post #553. She was also a member of St. Charles Borromeo. Dee enjoyed going to the casino, playing euchre and watching The Ohio State Buckeyes. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter "Pete" LaVrar; son, Mike LaVrar; and several siblings. Dee is survived by her loving son, Keith (Kathy) LaVrar; grandchildren, Matt (Jessica) LaVrar and Melissa (Todd) Kerr; 7 great-grandchildren; 1 sister; 2 brothers; many extended family members in West Virginia, many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
The family will receive guests on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 2 – 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900) with Funeral Services beginning at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider .
Published in The Blade on Sept. 20, 2019