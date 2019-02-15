Home

POWERED BY

Services
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Wake
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jerusalem M. B. Church
445 Dorr St
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
4:00 PM
Jerusalem M. B. Church
445 Dorr St
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Mann-lucas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mother Dolores Delrio Mann-lucas

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mother Dolores Delrio Mann-lucas Obituary
MOTHER DOLORES DELRIO MANN-LUCAS

Mother Mann-Lucas, 86, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019, in the Alpine House of Toledo. She was an Administrative Assistant for Blue Cross/ Blue Shield of Wisconsin 18 years prior to retirement in 1995. She's is survived by sons, Dddie and Brooks (Susan) Mann and Tyrone Alexander; daughters, Debra J. Lacy (Robert Bills) and Sylvia Bills and numerous grand and great grandchildren. Funeral Services will be 4 pm Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the Jerusalem M. B. Church, 445 Dorr St. 43604, preceded by a 3 pm Family Hour/ Wake. The Reverend Dr. W. L. Perryman, Jr., Pastor and Officiant.

cbrownfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.