MOTHER DOLORES DELRIO MANN-LUCAS
Mother Mann-Lucas, 86, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019, in the Alpine House of Toledo. She was an Administrative Assistant for Blue Cross/ Blue Shield of Wisconsin 18 years prior to retirement in 1995. She's is survived by sons, Dddie and Brooks (Susan) Mann and Tyrone Alexander; daughters, Debra J. Lacy (Robert Bills) and Sylvia Bills and numerous grand and great grandchildren. Funeral Services will be 4 pm Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the Jerusalem M. B. Church, 445 Dorr St. 43604, preceded by a 3 pm Family Hour/ Wake. The Reverend Dr. W. L. Perryman, Jr., Pastor and Officiant.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 15, 2019