Dolores Elaine Tenney
Dolores Elaine Tenney (Bronson), 85 years, of Temperance, MI, passed away on September 19, 2020. The daughter of Benjamin and Mildred (Schiffer) Bronson, she was born on January 12, 1935, in Temperance, MI.
She was one of 15 children growing up in the Trilby area of Toledo. She attended Burnham High School. She was a home maker, working part-time later at Francis Foods and Crary Drug store. She enjoyed traveling, family gatherings and watching her grandchildren in sporting events.
She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, William D. Tenney; her 9 children, Kenneth Tenney Jr., Deborah Tenney Evans, Dale (Chappell) Tenney, Charles (Jackie) Tenney, Steven (Cindy) Tenney. Richard (Mary) Tenney, Cheryl (Bill Stoiber) Tenney, Robert Tenney, Scott (Shannon) Tenney; 22 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild! She is also survived by sisters, Mary Clarke, Rita Burdett; brothers, William, Richard, Thomas and Gerald Bronson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Jean Greene, Joan M. Denman, Linda Contreras; brothers, Benjamin, James, Kenneth, Donald, and Robert Bronson.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020g from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. in the Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel, 8300 Lewis Ave., Temperance, MI. Burial will follow in Whiteford Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospitalbedfordfuneralchapel.com