Dolores Frances Golba, age 91, of Toledo, passed away at home on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Born March 9, 1928 in Toledo, OH, she was owner and operator of Dolores's Beauty Salon on Maple and Streicher for 40 years, retiring in 1983. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great and great-great grandmother and homemaker, she cherished and was always active with her beloved family. She was a former member of St. Adalbert Catholic Church and a current member of Regina Coeli Catholic Church.



Dolores was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Stanley F. Golba Jr.; son, Thomas Golba; great-grandson, Thomas Walker Golba; parents, Ignatz "Ernest" and Victoria (Studzinski) Kaminski; brothers, Roman (Jenny), Adam (Dorothy), and Steve (Helen) Kaminski; and sisters, Helen (Walter) Sohocki, Dorothy (Louis) Wilusz, and Josephine (Melvin) Suszka. Surviving are her sons, Larry (Lynn) and Greg (Teresa) Golba; sister-in-law, Julie Golba; grandchildren, Aimee (David) Waite, Kelly (Michael) Agenter, Tara Golba, Bradley Golba, Jason (Michelle) Golba, Matthew (Lauren) Golba, and Nicholas (Ania) Golba; great-grandchildren, Austin Rehberg, Emma Rehberg, Joshua, Josephine, Jessa, Janie, Jaydon, and Jenna Agenter; Caitlin and Cameron Golba, Keaton Golba, Emelia Kern, Hunter Golba, and Alex and Avery Waite; and great-great-grandchild, Winsley Rehberg. Also surviving are step-grandchildren, Anthony (Ashley) and Brooke Cancilliari; many nieces and nephews; and a special nephew, Dennis Kaminski.



Visitation and services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 419-476-9176.



Published in The Blade from July 21 to July 22, 2019