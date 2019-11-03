Home

POWERED BY

Services
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
(419) 874-3133
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Corbin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores I. "Dolly" (Whitmore) Corbin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores I. "Dolly" (Whitmore) Corbin Obituary
Dolores I. "Dolly" (Whitmore) Corbin

The good Lord called Dolores I. "Dolly" (Whitmore) Corbin home on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the age of 77, in Temperance, MI. Dolly has been reunited with her husband of 47 years, Herbert L. "Pete" Corbin. She is survived by her loving children, Kimberly Smith Turnbull, Todd Smith, Neda Corbin Mather and Jeni Corbin Cleary (Dennis). Adored 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Sister to Patricia, Joyce, Gladys and Linda.

Friends will be received at Witzler Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 (419-874-3133) on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 12:00 P.M.-3:00 P.M. with funeral services to follow at 3:00 P.M. Memorial contributions in Dolly's name may be made to . Online condolences may be left at

www.witzlershank.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Witzler Shank Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -