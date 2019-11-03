|
Dolores I. "Dolly" (Whitmore) Corbin
The good Lord called Dolores I. "Dolly" (Whitmore) Corbin home on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the age of 77, in Temperance, MI. Dolly has been reunited with her husband of 47 years, Herbert L. "Pete" Corbin. She is survived by her loving children, Kimberly Smith Turnbull, Todd Smith, Neda Corbin Mather and Jeni Corbin Cleary (Dennis). Adored 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Sister to Patricia, Joyce, Gladys and Linda.
Friends will be received at Witzler Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 (419-874-3133) on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 12:00 P.M.-3:00 P.M. with funeral services to follow at 3:00 P.M. Memorial contributions in Dolly's name may be made to . Online condolences may be left at
www.witzlershank.com
Published in The Blade from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019