Dolores J. Benson



Dolores J. Benson, age 85, of Toledo's Point Place Community, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Parkcliffe of Northwood. She was born February 14, 1933 in Mansfield, Ohio to Ralph and Bertha (Meek) Ormston. Dolores taught music and English at Old West End Junior High School for 26 years. Also, for 20 years she taught piano lessons. Over the many years, Dolores played the organ for every church in Point Place.



Dolores is survived by her son, James (Barbara) Benson; 5 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; sisters, Virginia Collins, Mary Berry, and Ruth (Ray) Trznadel; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and daughter, Melinda Parker.



The family would like to thank the entire staff of Parkcliffe of Northwood for their kind and compassionate care. Memorial tributes may be given to Great Lakes Hospice. Services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home. Please share condolences at



hoeningfuneralhome.com





Published in The Blade on Feb. 10, 2019