Dolores J. Campbell


1961 - 2020
Dolores J. Campbell Obituary
Dolores J. Campbell

Dolores J. Campbell, age 58, of Toledo, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 in her home. She was born July 12, 1961 in Toledo.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Campbell. Dolores is survived by her children, Michelle Miner, Joseph (Stephanie) Miner, Sean Campbell; grandchildren, Leann Martin, Robert Holloway, Gabe Poore, Blaize Miner, Chance Miner, Zoii Miner, Hutchinson Miner; and great grandchild, Lyla Shaw.

Funeral services will be private. Arrangements were entrusted to Walker Funeral Home, Toledo (419-841-2422). Online condolences may be made at walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Blade from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020
