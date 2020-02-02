The Blade Obituaries
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
4235 Bellevue Road
Toledo, OH
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
4235 Bellevue Road
Toledo, OH
Dolores J. Warner


1937 - 2020
Dolores J. Warner Obituary
Dolores J. Warner

Dolores J. Warner, age 82, of Temperance, MI, died January 30, 2020 at her daughter's home in Wayne, MI. She was born September 16, 1937 in Adrian, Mi to the late George and Arlene (Downing) Anderson. Dolores was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald Warner; and daughter, Cynthia Warner.

A 1955 graduate of Woodward High School, she worked as a dental hygienist and secretary for many years. She found her greatest joy in being a devoted homemaker, wife, mother and grandmother.

She is survived by daughters, Christine Warner and Katherine Repp; grandchildren, Ashley (Peter) Bierzynski, Jessica (Derek) Fritz and Karlie Repp; great grandchildren, Ava, Landon and Kya Bierzynski; and very special friend, Bonnie Borrell.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 4235 Bellevue Road, Toledo, with Father Michael Geiger presiding. Burial will follow at Toledo Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Ann Grady Foundation, 1525 Eber Rd., Holland, OH 43528.

Published in The Blade on Feb. 2, 2020
