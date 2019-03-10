Home

Dolores Kertesz Obituary
Dolores G. King Kertesz, 89, of Toledo passed away Sunday March 3, 2019 in Hospice of Northwest Ohio – Perrysburg surrounded by her loving family.

She was born April 4, 1929 in Toledo to John & Gertrude (Becker) King and graduated from Waite High School in 1947.

Dolores was a life member of VFW Post 4906 and a longtime member of St. Stephen 's Catholic Church. She enjoyed catering for John Packo and Jim Hudlick.

Dolores is preceded in death by her husband William B. Kertesz; brother Paul King and sister Shirley Duncan. Left to cherish her memory are her children Yvonne (Chuck) Juhasz and Karen (Frank) Palermo; three grandchildren; six great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

Dolores was laid to rest along her side her husband William at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Her family prefers memorial tributes be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

Published in The Blade from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019
