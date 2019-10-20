|
|
Dolores Mae "Dee" Stein
Dolores Mae Stein (Dee), 82, Perrysburg, OH (formally of Waterville, OH), passed away on October 15, 2019. Born in Detroit, MI to Billie and Anna Mae Phillips. She is survived by daughters Joy Wang-Kaser (Greg) and Gaye Clarke (Michael Bentley); sister-in-law Barbara Phillips; grandchildren Joshua and Jeremy Stormer, Jazz Clarke, and Stephanie Kaser; step-daughter Teri Thomas (Rick).
She is preceded in death by her husbands Robert Stein; son, Mark Wang; brother Billie Phillips; step-son, Tom Stein and an infant daughter.
The family will receive friends Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. -10:45 a.m. with services following at 11:00 a.m. with luncheon to follow at Holy Trinity Church, 1825 Glendale Avenue, Toledo OH 43614.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to Holy Trinity Church.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019