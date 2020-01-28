Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
(419) 392-9500
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Clement Catholic Church
3030 Tremainsville Road
Toledo, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Harrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores May Harrison


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores May Harrison Obituary
Dolores May Harrison

Dolores May Harrison, age 84, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020. She was born in Toledo, Ohio, on November 3, 1935, to the late Kenneth and Dorothy Connin.

Dolores enjoyed bowling, shopping, and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She cared for nine children through the State Caregiver Program while raising four of her own children.

Left to cherish Dolores' memory are her children, Joseph (Jana) Harrison, III, Diana (Mark) Katafiasz, Timothy (Amy) Harrison, and Denise Corron (Robert); 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; siblings, Kenneth W. Connin, Mary R. McNalley, and Richard E. Connin. Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, of 38 years, Joseph C. Harrison, Jr.

Family will be receiving guests on Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 2:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Road, Toledo, Ohio 43617 (419 392 9500) with a Rosary Service beginning at 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 A.M. Friday, January 31, 2020, at Saint Clement Catholic Church, 3030 Tremainsville Road, Toledo, Ohio 43613. Internment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park.

To share memories and condolences with Dolores' family, please visit our website.

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -