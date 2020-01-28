|
|
Dolores May Harrison
Dolores May Harrison, age 84, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020. She was born in Toledo, Ohio, on November 3, 1935, to the late Kenneth and Dorothy Connin.
Dolores enjoyed bowling, shopping, and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She cared for nine children through the State Caregiver Program while raising four of her own children.
Left to cherish Dolores' memory are her children, Joseph (Jana) Harrison, III, Diana (Mark) Katafiasz, Timothy (Amy) Harrison, and Denise Corron (Robert); 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; siblings, Kenneth W. Connin, Mary R. McNalley, and Richard E. Connin. Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, of 38 years, Joseph C. Harrison, Jr.
Family will be receiving guests on Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 2:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Road, Toledo, Ohio 43617 (419 392 9500) with a Rosary Service beginning at 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 A.M. Friday, January 31, 2020, at Saint Clement Catholic Church, 3030 Tremainsville Road, Toledo, Ohio 43613. Internment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park.
Published in The Blade from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020