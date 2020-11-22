1/1
Dolores R. Staniszewski
1928 - 2020
Dolores R. Staniszewski

Dolores R. Staniszewski, 92, of Toledo, passed away on November 18, 2020, after a brief illness. She had been living independently at home and was still very organized with an impeccable home office and kitchen pantry.

Dolores was born on August 12, 1928, to Alex and Pauline (Janicki) Staniszewski in Toledo. She graduated from Whitney High School and began her career as a personal secretary for the president of LaSalle's Department Store. Her career as secretary also included Macy's and Elder-Beerman's. She retired in 1994 after many dedicated years. Dolores was a member of the former St. Stanislaus Church and their choir. In earlier years, Dolores enjoyed refinishing wood furniture.

Dolores was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Evelyn Barron and Gerald Stanz. She will be dearly missed by her nieces and nephews, Sandra (Ed) Sterling, Nancy (Raymond) Oberhauser, Susan (Robert) Sochacki, Michael (Jennifer) Stanz, Cynthia Smith, and David Stanz; and cousins and many great nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass was held on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at St. Hyacinth Church followed by interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial tributes may be directed to St. Hyacinth Church.

Please send condolences to www.sujkowskiairport.com.


Published in The Blade from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2020.
