Dolores Rae Ellerbrock
Dolores Rae Ellerbrock, 94, of Toledo , Ohio, was called home to heaven on May 31, 2020. She was born on February 25, 1926, in Toledo , Ohio, to Raymond and Edna Henry. Dolores graduated from Devilbiss High School in 1945 and then went to the University of Toledo where she was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority. She began a career as a clothing buyer for Lamson's Department Store and later became the department head. Later in life Dolores began a new career at age 50 as a nurse at Flower Hospital. She met her husband, Raymond Ellerbrock, while he was serving in the U.S. Air Force. They married in 1947 and then had a son, Michael in 1949. Later another son, Charles was born in 1952. Dolores loved taking extended camping trips with her family as well as traveling to South America with her husband and parents. She was a member of the Ladies Oriental Shrine of North America and played in the Oriental Band. Dolores was a loving and generous person who would open up her swimming pool and party garage to anyone who would ask to use it.
Dolores was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Edna (Wilson) Henry; husband, Raymond Ellerbrock and son, Charles Ellerbrock. She is survived by her oldest son, Michael Ellerbrock; sister, Donna Jean (Henry) Lennex; and brother, Jack (Sondra) Henry. She will always be loved by her grandchildren, Thomas (Patricia), Sheri (Phil) Ware, Michael (Kaitlin), David and Daniel; great grandchildren, Jacob and Zachary Ellerbrock, Reece and Hailey Ware, and Carson Ellerbrock. Dolores was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to many. She will be greatly missed by all those that were touched by her smile and random acts of kindness.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in support of Toledo Animal Rescue. Donations can be made online at toledoanimalrescue.org in Dolores's memory.
Visitation for Dolores will take place from 11:00 until Noon on Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Lewis Avenue Baptist Church, Temperance, Michigan, with Dolores's Life Celebration beginning at Noon. Interment will follow in Toledo Memorial Park, Sylvania, Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to Urbanski Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Toledo, Ohio, 419-475-5055.
www.urbanskifuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.