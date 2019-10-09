|
|
Dolores "Lola" Rodriguez
Dolores "Lola" D. Garay Rodriguez, local Hispanic and civil rights activist, passed away peacefully in her beloved North End home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born November 22, 1940 in San Antonio, Texas to Ramona and Cirilio Garay. At 18, she married Santos Rodriguez, Jr. and they moved to Lima, Ohio. They later settled in Toledo where they raised their family.
During her 50+ years of civil and political activism, she impacted thousands of lives in the community. Her passion was to empower her Latino community. She was a recipient of one of the first Caesar Chavez awards, as well as many other community awards. She was a lifelong member of Latins United and sat on numerous Democratic boards and committees. She was the loudest cheerleader for many local politicians.
She had an incredible relationship with God. She was a devout Catholic, whose faith lives on through her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Santos Jr.; sister, Rita; brothers, Oscar, Tiodolo, Gustavo and Cirilio; sons Richie, and Robert; granddaughters, Marissa and Jayme; sisters-in-law Paula and Donna; and brothers-in-law Jared and Rojo.
Surviving is her adoring family: brothers Francisco (Josie), Martin (Virginia), Richard (Mary), and Lupe (Maryann); sister Charlotte; brother-in-law Pete and sister-in-law Lori (Vincent). Her children, RoseMary (Jack), Santos (Beth), Ramona (Kyle), Rebecca (Marcus), Little Ricky (Heather), Paulie (Melody); daughters-in-law Catherine and Annie. Grandchildren Cecelia (Vincent), Jessica, Ricardo (Jennifer), Kyle (Crystal), Erika (Chris), Ruben, Jimmy, Santos, Ramon (Nicole), Brock, Pierce (Mary), Austin, Bria, Geena (Giovanni), Mariah, Sena, Saul, Joey, Reyna, Donna, Patrick, Chenzo and Marcus. As well as 21 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews in Ohio and Texas, and countless "acquired" children. The family will be receiving friends in the Urbanski Funeral Home a Life Celebration Home, 2907 Lagrange St. Toledo, Ohio 419-244-4611 on Thursday October 10, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Additional visitation will be held at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 729 S. St. Clair St ,Toledo, Ohio 43609 on Friday October 11, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. where the funeral mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. followed by burial in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Toledo.
Published in The Blade on Oct. 9, 2019