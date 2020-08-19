1/1
Dolores Stobinski
1928 - 2020
Dolores Stobinski

June 28, 1928 - August 15, 2020

Dolores Stobinski, age 92, of Oregon, Ohio and formerly of Ormond Dr. in Toledo, Ohio, passed away on August 15, 2020, at The Landings of Oregon. She is now and forever united again in heaven with her beloved husband, Joseph.

Dolores was born in Toledo, Ohio, on June 4, 1928, to Lawrence and Stella (Szczerbiak) Kubiak. She was a 1947 graduate of Woodward High School. Dolores married Joseph Stobinski on April 30, 1949. She worked as an inspector for the Doehler-Jarvis Company for 30 years, retiring in 1988. She was an avid baker and cook. Everyone looked forward to her cookies and pizzelles at Christmas. She enjoyed bingo and her many vacations, especially her trips to Las Vegas and the casinos in Michigan. Her greatest joy was her two granddaughters, Ashley and Lindsay. She was a lifetime member of St. Adalbert Catholic Church and was very proud of her association with the Altar Rosary Society.

Dolores is survived by her son, David (Arlene); grandchildren, Lindsay and Ashley Stobinski; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Casimer and Edward Kubiak; and sisters, Virginia Radon, Clara Zawacki, Wanda Raczkowski, and Lucy Oleszczuk.

Visitation will be Friday, August 21 from 4-8 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 East Alexis Rd., with a Rosary/Scripture Service at 7 p.m. Funeral services will begin Saturday at 9:15 a.m. in the funeral home and continue with the Funeral Mass in Saints Adalbert & Hedwig Church at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be given to Sts. Adalbert & Hedwig Catholic Church, or a charity of the donor's choice.

www.sujkowski.com


Published in The Blade from Aug. 19 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
SUJKOWSKI FUNERAL HOME NORTHPOINTE
AUG
21
Rosary
07:00 PM
SUJKOWSKI FUNERAL HOME NORTHPOINTE
AUG
22
Funeral service
09:15 AM
SUJKOWSKI FUNERAL HOME NORTHPOINTE
AUG
22
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Saints Adalbert & Hedwig Church
Funeral services provided by
SUJKOWSKI FUNERAL HOME NORTHPOINTE
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
(419) 476-9176
