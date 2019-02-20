Dolores T. Gapski



Dolores T. Gapski, age 93 formerly of the Polish Village in Toledo, died Monday, February 18, 2019 in Heartland of Perrysburg. She was born October 30, 1925 to John and Czeslawa (Jankowska) Gapski in Toledo. Dolores worked at Electric AutoLite and then as a produce manager for Foodtown Supermarkets from 1958 until her retirement in 1976. She was also a lifelong member of St. Adalbert Catholic Chuch.



Preceding her in death were her parents, brothers: John and Alvin Gapski, sister in law, Doris (Hojnacki) Gapski. Surviving are her sister-in-law, Louise (Carson) Gapski; nieces, Cathleen (Jeffrey) Fortney, Karon (Tim) O'Sullivan, and Julie (Patrick) Taafe; nephew, John Gapski and many great nieces and nephews.



Visitation will begin Thursday February 21, 2019 from 2 until 6 p.m. at Urbanski Funeral Home, a Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Road near Laskey (419) 475-5055. Funeral services begin Friday with visitation in St. Adalbert Catholic Church from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00a.m. The funeral mass will begin in church at 10:00 a.m., with Fr. Thomas Extejt officiating. Interment will follow in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. The family requests memorial donations be made to Saints Adalbert and Hedwig Parish.



Published in The Blade on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary