Home

POWERED BY

Services
Urbanski Funeral Home
5055 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 475-5055
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Urbanski Funeral Home
5055 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Adalbert Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Adalbert Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Gapski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores T. Gapski


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dolores T. Gapski Obituary
Dolores T. Gapski

Dolores T. Gapski, age 93 formerly of the Polish Village in Toledo, died Monday, February 18, 2019 in Heartland of Perrysburg. She was born October 30, 1925 to John and Czeslawa (Jankowska) Gapski in Toledo. Dolores worked at Electric AutoLite and then as a produce manager for Foodtown Supermarkets from 1958 until her retirement in 1976. She was also a lifelong member of St. Adalbert Catholic Chuch.

Preceding her in death were her parents, brothers: John and Alvin Gapski, sister in law, Doris (Hojnacki) Gapski. Surviving are her sister-in-law, Louise (Carson) Gapski; nieces, Cathleen (Jeffrey) Fortney, Karon (Tim) O'Sullivan, and Julie (Patrick) Taafe; nephew, John Gapski and many great nieces and nephews.

Visitation will begin Thursday February 21, 2019 from 2 until 6 p.m. at Urbanski Funeral Home, a Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Road near Laskey (419) 475-5055. Funeral services begin Friday with visitation in St. Adalbert Catholic Church from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00a.m. The funeral mass will begin in church at 10:00 a.m., with Fr. Thomas Extejt officiating. Interment will follow in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. The family requests memorial donations be made to Saints Adalbert and Hedwig Parish.

urbanskifuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.