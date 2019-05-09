Dolores Veronica Reed



Dolores Reed, age 91, formerly of Majestic Dr., Toledo, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Spring Meadows Nursing Facility surrounded by her loving family. She was born on January 13, 1928 in Toledo, OH to Joseph and Josephine (Jarzynski) Piotrowski. Dolores worked as a secretary for Richards-Flory Insurance for 12 years, retiring in 1989, and at Kaiser Jeep's Willys-Overland Administration building for 8 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, bowling with the Senior League at Imperial Lanes and dancing with her friends as a member of TAPS. Dolores loved her family and friends, and enjoyed baking, crocheting, and visiting casinos. She will be dearly missed.



Dolores is survived by her sons, David (Mary Jo) Lisowski, Naples, FL, and Dale (Cathy) Lisowski Sr.; daughter, Karen Kowalski; sister-in-law, Betty Piotrowski; and grandchildren, Stacey Lisowski, Brian Lisowski, Suzanne (Alex) Rodriguez II, Diana (Shallon) Smith, and Dale (Jill) Lisowski II. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, LeeAnn Lisowski; husbands, Leo Lisowski, William Rutkowski, and Richard Reed; and her brother, Raymond Piotrowski.



Family and friends may visit on Sunday, May 12, from 3-8 p.m. in Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. with a Scripture Service at 7 p.m. Funeral services will begin in the funeral home on Monday at 9:15 a.m. and continue with the Funeral Mass at St. Adalbert Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.



Memorial donations may be given to ProMedica Hospice and the . Please offer online condolences at



