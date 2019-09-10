|
Doloris "Dolly" Gorney
Doloris "Dolly" Gorney passed away peacefully on the afternoon of September 8, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. She was born March 5, 1930 in Miller City, Ohio to John and Emma (Schroeder) Lammers.
Dolly was an avid bowler, a proud member of the Queens traveling bowling league. She also loved a competitive game of euchre. She loved family gatherings, her heart and home were opened to all. You could always count on fresh baked cookies and friendly conversation. Dolly stayed passionately connected to the grandkids and great-grandkids with their sports and activities.
Dolly is survived by her husband, Ronald; daughters, Denise (favorite son-in-law, Dennis) Weinstein, Kelly Bexten, and Julie (friend-in-law, Jeff Cook) Empey; sons, Timothy, Kevin, and Michael Empey, Dwaine (Gretchen) Nemire, and Eric (Trina) Empey; daughters-in-law, Ruthie Nemire and Jane Empey; 17 grandchildren; 10 (1 on the way) great-grandchildren; and step-sons, Mark and Ronald Jr. (Dorene). She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Doug; husband, John Empey; brothers, Norman, Benjamin, Vic and Urban Lammers; and sisters, Agnes Geckle, Maragret Schroeder, Nettie Breisacher, Rose Honigfort, and twin sister, Doris Orinin.
Family and friends may visit Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 2-8 pm at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St. Toledo, OH. The Funeral Mass will be held Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11 am in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, preceded by visitation in the church from 10-11am. Interment will follow in St. Anthony Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be given to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, or the Parkinson's Foundation. Please share condolences at
Published in The Blade from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019