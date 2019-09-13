|
|
Dominic Vito Boraggina
Dominic Vito Boraggina, age 24 of Toledo Ohio passed away unexpectedly at home on September 3, 2019. He was born on November 25, 1994, in Toledo to Edgar W. Boraggina and Cathy A. Bukowski. Dominic was an avid sports fan who loved to play basketball, football, hockey and golf. He graduated from Blessed Sacrament school where he played basketball and participated in the Toy Bowl for football twice, in 2007 and 2008, through the Catholic Youth Organization. Dominic attended St. John's Jesuit high school for 3 years and enjoyed being a part of the men's choir. He graduated from Whitmer high school in 2013. He worked as a life guard for the Wolf Creek YMCA. He also worked for the Toledo City pools for 4 years at Willys Park and Roosevelt.
He was a gentle, generous, soul who loved to laugh, smile and gave wonderful hugs. His sparkling blue eyes shined each time he smiled. Dominic was always friendly and offered a helping hand to anyone who needed him. During some of the most difficult times in his short life, he would often stop when he saw people less fortunate than himself to give them any food he had with him, extra clothes and cash.
Dominic was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ralph and Barbara Boraggina and cousins, Ralph and Jacob Boraggina. Left to cherish his memory, are parents, Edgar Boraggina and Cathy Bukowski. Grandparents Carol Gilbert and James Bukowski. Siblings Steven (Sierra) Keeler and Melanie Keeler and three nephews, Jason, Brandon and Dillon Keeler and girlfriend Brianna Archambeau. He is also survived by so many aunts, uncles, cousins and countless loved ones.
Visitation will begin at 10:00am and mass will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Most Blessed Sacrament Parish – 2240 Castlewood Drive, Toledo 43613 followed by a luncheon. Those attending are welcome to wear something from one of his favorite teams if you choose. He loved the University of Michigan football, New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Penguins hockey team.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to F.A.C.T. (Families and Addicts Coming Together) support group, the Most Blessed Sacrament Parish or to his family.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019