The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
Wake
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Marks Baptist Church
2340 N. Holland-Sylvania
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Marks Baptist Church
2340 N. Holland-Sylvania
Dominique Lamarr Key


Dominique Lamarr Key Obituary
Dominique Lamarr Key

Dominique Lamarr Key, 21, passed away April 16, 2019. Born January 7, 1998, to John, Sr. and Sherinda Key in Toledo, Ohio. He accepted Christ as a young child at People's M.B. Church. "Domo", as he was affectionately known, graduated in 2017 from Springfield High School. Under his stage name, "Young Icee" he produced several music videos, acapella videos and other viral videos which got the attention of MTV. He was preparing to be featured on a segment of the show "Ridiculousness" on MTV when God chose to call his name.

Dominique is survived by his parents, John Sr. and Sherinda Key; brothers, John Albert Jr., Michael Tre'Von and Deon Willie Key; grandmothers, Janice Marshall, Etta Key and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other family and friends.

Funeral services are Thursday April 25, 2019, 11:00 am at St. Marks Baptist Church St. Marks Baptist Church, 2340 N. Holland-Sylvania, preceeded by 10:00 am wake. Visitation is Wed. 4-6 pm at The House of Day Funeral Services Chapel.

Published in The Blade from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019
