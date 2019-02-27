The Blade Obituaries
Robinson Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
501 West Street
Genoa, OH 43430
(419) 855-4010
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Robinson Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
501 West Street
Genoa, OH 43430
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Robinson Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
501 West Street
Genoa, OH 43430
View Map
More Obituaries for Don Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Don Davis


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Don Davis Obituary
Don Davis

Donald C. Davis, 89, of Genoa, died Monday afternoon, February 25, 2019, at the Genoa Retirement Village. Don was born May 25, 1929, in Graytown, Ohio, to Carl and Emma (Knierim) Davis. In 1964 he married Sara Isel-Bennett, who preceded him in death in 1983. Don served in the U.S. Army from 1946-1949. He drove truck for many years for Bower Trucking in Genoa and for Leaseway Transportation in Toledo. Don enjoyed his old cars, buying, selling or trading. Don was a member of St. John's United Church in Genoa, and for several years he assisted at the Robinson-Henn-Brossia Funeral Home in Genoa.

Don is survived by his son, Chris Davis of Woodville, step daughter, Barb (Gene) Myers of Genoa, five grandchildren, three great grandchildren and brother, Andy Nowak. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, son, Jeff Davis, daughter, Debra Davis, brother, Harmon Nowak, sisters, Lillian Brillhart, Lucille Wilburn and Edith Seeger, and his companion of several years, Joyce Farkas.

Visitation will be 9:00-11:00 a.m., Friday, March 1, 2019, at the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 West St., Genoa, followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in Clay Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the , 300 Galleria Officentre Suite 111, Southfield, MI 48034; the Allen-Clay Joint Fire Dist. #36, 101 E. 6th St., Genoa, OH 43430; or the , 4331 Keystone Dr. Suite D, Maumee, OH 43537. Online condolences may be shared at:

walkerfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Feb. 27, 2019
