(News story) BOWLING GREEN - Don E. Bright, a Bowling Green State University professor emeritus of vocational business education who was involved in local, state, and national professional organizations, died Aug. 28 at ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence in Sylvania. He was 90.
He died after a brief illness, daughter Deanne Joseph said. The family did not release the cause of death.
Mr. Bright, who held a doctorate in business administration from the University of Cincinnati, retired from BGSU in 1992 after about 24 years of teaching business education to education majors and supervising student teachers as they practiced teaching at high schools, vocational schools, and community colleges of Northwest Ohio.
He previously taught business education at the the University of Cincinnati from 1960 to 1968 after teaching business for five years at Arcanum High School in Arcanum, Ohio.
"As an adviser during college, Dr. Bright was very encouraging. He was always encouraging and pushing me to become involved and take leadership roles," said Scott Carpenter, a retired Penta Career Center teacher and administrator who had Mr. Bright as his college adviser and professor while a student at BGSU.
"As I started my career as a teacher, Dr. Bright encouraged me to become involved in professional organizations and inspired me to become the best teacher possible. … He was instrumental in me becoming involved in various leadership roles. He didn't want me to just be a member, but to be a leader," Mr. Carpenter said.
In 1977, the Ohio Business Teachers Association named Mr. Bright business educator of the year. He was president of the group in 1972 and formerly served as vice president and secretary-treasurer. He was at the time editor of OBTA publications.
In 1991, he received the Award of Merit for 1990 from the American Vocational Association. The award recognizes contributions to business education that led to improvements in theory, methods, and classroom practices.
Mr. Bright was also president of Wood County Retired Teachers Association from 2015 to the time of death and a former president of the Ohio Retired Teachers Association - two of several educational business organizations he had headed at different times over the years.
"He was an extremely professional and effective leader, and I found that I wanted to be just like him," Mr. Carpenter said. "Even well into my teaching career, I would also seek his advice and input into career plans."
Ms. Joseph said her father "completely enjoyed what he did" professionally.
"He was very dedicated to the business education," she said. "[And] he did influence a lot of students."
Mr. Bright was born Feb. 28, 1930, in Monroe Township of Darke County, Ohio, to Inez Wandle and Daniel Bright at a family farm. Upon graduating from high school in Monroe Township, he attended Manchester College in Indiana, graduating in 1952 with a bachelor's degree in business management. He later obtained a master's degree in business education from Northwestern University in Chicago and a doctorate in business administration from the University of Cincinnati, in 1955 and 1967 respectively.
In his free time, Mr. Bright enjoyed cooking.
Besides cooking for his family, he mostly cooked at First United Methodist Church on Wooster Street, where he was a member.
"I am fascinated by recipes, and I like people," he told The Blade in 2010 when asked to explain his volunteering to do the menu planning, grocery shopping, and food preparation.
By then, Mr. Bright had been involved with quantity cooking in the community for 20 years.
Annual events he cooked for included the church's November, 2009, dinner theater series attended by 200 people each of the three nights. Additionally, he volunteered at Wood County Hospital for its Wheeled Meals and Lifeline programs.
Mr. Bright also judged pies and did cooking demonstrations at the Wood County Fair, the Darke County Fair, and the Ohio State Fair.
He has told The Blade his cooking dates back to his helping his mother cook for the family as he was growing up on the family farm.
Mr. Bright was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, the former Marcielle Bantz; his second wife, Lois Wilson Bright; and his brother, Leon Bright.
Surviving are his daughters, Karen Haas and Deanne Joseph; son, Karl Bright; and five grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at a later date at First United Methodist Church.
The family suggests tributes to the church, Wood County Hospital Wheeled Meals, or Mearl and Lolita Guthrie Business and Marketing Education Scholarship at BGSU.
This is a news story by Mike Sigov.
