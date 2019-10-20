|
Don Jay Albright Sr.
Beloved husband. Protecting father. Proud grandfather. Compassionate friend. Faithful servant. Don Jay Albright, Sr., age 87, of Maumee, Ohio, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019. Don was born in Lime City, Ohio to Simpson Foreman and Floran (Thompson) Albright. His life was well lived, and he was well loved. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.
Family was the center of Don's life. A significant presence in the lives of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, he was proud and honored to be the patriarch of his family.
Don started a distinguished career in the railroad industry in 1951 at the Toledo Terminal Railroad, where he worked as a brakeman. Through hard work and dedication, Don advanced his career, and, by the time of his retirement, he served as the President and General Manager of the Toledo Terminal Railroad.
Don will be remembered for his passion for serving, prioritizing the needs of others before his own. Through his service, Don left a permanent mark on the hearts of many. He was an active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church and Maumee Community Church, where he dedicated many years of his life to helping others and living out his faith. He was a familiar face at Mosaic Ministries and Family House, where he prepared and delivered countless meals.
Don's wanderlust inspired him to take his family on several trips throughout the United States. All of his children and grandchildren experienced his adventurous spirit and love of traveling, through trips to Indy car races, national parks, and various campgrounds. The pinnacle of Don's traveling was a thirty-day caravan to Alaska with his wife. Don's journey is best measured in family and friends, rather than miles.
Don is survived by his wife of 68 years, Patsy (Shock) Albright; brother, Gene (Barbara) Albright; sister, Sheralyn K. Spahn; daughter, Beth (Rick) Hieber; son, Don (Jody) Albright, Jr.; son, Jeffrey Albright (Scott Dibling); daughter Patricia (Scott) Krewson; grandchildren, Ryan, Teri and Traci Totzke, Aaron Albright, Lindsay (Nathan) Boltz, Christa (Brent) Patchen, Jody (Randy) Blackmore, Trisha Krewson, Alena Albright, and Owen Krewson. Also surviving are ten great grandchildren. Don was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Dianne Totzke.
Visitation will be held at the Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Avenue, on Tuesday, October 22nd from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will begin at the funeral home on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Maumee, Ohio. Memorial contributions are requested to be made to the Family House or Mosaic Ministries.
Published in The Blade on Oct. 20, 2019