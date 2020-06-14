Don T. Mckone Jr.



In the early morning of June 5, 2020, Don T. McKone, Jr. passed away peacefully. Don was comforted by family members at the HonorHealth Osborn Scottsdale Medical Center in Scottsdale, AZ, at the time of his passing. He was 72 years old.



Don was born in Ann Arbor, MI and spent the majority of his life in Ohio, Michigan, California and Arizona. The one special thing that made his spirit whole, was his long love and friendship with his remarkable wife, his beloved Mary Alice. Don married the woman of his dreams, Mary Alice Appell, after the two met at Ohio Wesleyan University. He loved her more than he could express. For many years, Don and MA (as they were affectionally known) lived in Toledo, OH and frequented Crystal Lake in Frankfort, MI. Every moment spent with MA was time spent wisely. Over time, he became one with her, inseparable, happy, and fulfilled. Together, they enjoyed one good life.



Don was an incredible husband, father and grandfather who always put his wife and children first. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him and live on in our hearts, minds, thoughts, prayers, and laughs forever. Friends and family always loved going to his house for dinner, sports talk and entertaining. He enjoyed coaching his kids in all their sports, playing golf, deep sea fishing, traveling, Michigan Football and getting the best of his kids and grandchildren in card games.



Don was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Don T. McKone, Sr. (Patricia Navle). He is survived by his wife, Mary Alice; and their 4 children, David McKone (Elisa), Mark McKone (Chelsea), Scott McKone (Regan) and Suzi Courtney (Matt); 12 grandchildren, Mia McKone, Morgan McKone, Carter McKone, Sophia McKone, Mason McKone, Jaxon Courtney, Dillin McKone, Miller McKone, Eastyn Courtney, Brooklyn Courtney, Sarah McKone and Chandler McKone.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a charity of donor's choice. The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for him over the last 6 weeks.





