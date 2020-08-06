Dona Avoree Skinner
ADRIAN— In the early morning of August 3, 2020 Dona Avoree Skinner went home and was welcomed into the arms of her Lord and Savior.
She always said, when it was time to pass into the arms of the Lord, she preferred morning, as it was her favorite time of day.
Dona was born on January 25, 1935 to Herman and Jewel Cole in Haleyville, Alabama. On December 25, 1959 she married the love of her life James Carl Skinner. They were married for 60 years. Dona's pride and joy were her two daughters. Even more so, Dona was proud of her grandchildren. She loved being "Mom" and "Grammy."
Dona was a hairstylist for several years and also was a partner with her husband in his business, Skinner Collision Service. After retiring, Jim and Dona spent many winters at their home in Florida—but you could always count on Mom saying, "it feels good to be home…I want to go see my kids!" upon their return.
Dona was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Jewel Cole; her sisters, Lee Novagene Cole and Maude Athalyn Skinner, as well as her brother, Steven Ray Cole.
Dona is survived by her husband, James C. Skinner of Adrian; daughters, Debra Rinker and Karen Bogdan (Michael) all of Maumee; grandchildren, Jacob (Andrea) Bogdan of Sylvania, Ohio and Lindsey Rinker of Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan.
She is also survived by her brother David (Karen) Cole of Adrian, Michigan and her sister Dianne (Lewis) Deline of Hershey, Michigan.
A heartfelt thank you goes to ProMedica Hospice for all of their support and care.
We've learned that God brings special Angels into our lives. Karen Grueshaber, Mom's special hospice nurse, was our "Angel." She gave her heart and soul to help Mom on her journey home. The kindest and most loving "nurse" on earth.
From the words of Mom's favorite poet:
A Gateway to Life
by Helen Steiner Rice
DEATH IS A GATEWAY
WE ALL MUST PASS THROUGH
TO REACH THAT FAIR LAND
WHERE THE SOUL'BORN ANEW,
FOR MAN'S BORN TO DIE
AND HIS SOJOURN ON EARTH
IS A SHORT SPAN OF YEARS
BEGINNING WITH BIRTH…
AND LIKE PILGRIMS WE WANDER
UNTIL DEATH TAKES OUR HAND
AND WE START ON OUR JOURNEY
TO GOD'S PROMISED LAND,
A PLACE WHERE WE'LL FIND
NO SUFFERING NOR TEARS,
WHERE TIME IS NOT COUNTED
BY DAYS, MONTHS OR YEARS…
AND IN THIS FAIR CITY
THAT GOD HAS PREPARED
ARE UNENDING JOYS
TO BE HAPPILY SHARED
WITH ALL OUR LOVED ONES
WHO PATIENTLY WAIT
ON DEATH'S OTHER SIDE
TO OPEN "THE GATE"!
Per Dona's request there will be a private family graveside service. Wagley Funeral Home, Adrian has been entrusted with Dona's arrangements.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to ProMedica Hospice in memory of Dona Skinner. Donations can be made here: https://giving.promedica.org/pcshospice
. Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com
.