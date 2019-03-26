The Blade Obituaries
Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home
3453 Heatherdowns Boulevard
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 382-3456
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Dona Florence Sgro, 92 of Wauseon, Ohio formerly of Toledo, Ohio living on Fries Ave passed away Friday March 22, 2019 in Indian Meadows. Dona was born in Gibsonburg, Ohio on June 14, 1926 to Elmer H. and Alice Esther (Mayer) Taulker.

Dona was a long time member of Church of St. Andrews United Methodist Church. Dona also enjoyed bowling at the Southwyck Lanes, crafting, doll collecting, and was a loving devoted mother and grandmother. Dona was a graduate of Libbey High School and attended Davis Business College.

Dona was preceded in death by her husband Joseph M Sgro, daughter, Sue A Sgro, parents, sisters, Carolyn Foster, Ann Souder, brother, Elmer Taulker. Surviving are sons, Michael J. (Sally), Daniel J. (Cindy) Sgro, 10 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends and relatives at the Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home 3453 Heatherdowns Blvd at Byrne Rd on Wednesday March 27, 2019 4-8 p.m. where services will be held on Thursday March 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment Ottawa hills memorial park cemetery. The family suggests memorials to the Church of St. Andrew's United Methodist Church. Please view and sign Dona's condolence page at Berstickerscottfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019
