Donald A. Bensman
Donald A. Bensman, 90, of East Toledo and a longtime resident of Point Place, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, December 5, 2019.
He is survived by his daughter, Michele Klein (Cary); son, Jonathan (Cindy); grandchildren, Rachel and Ian (Starr); brother, Tom (Maryln); and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Patsy; father, Alphonse; mother, Marvel; and brother, Robert.
At 15, Donald left Central Catholic High School and went work to as coal passer on the lake freighters working in various positions until retiring in 1992 as a Qualified Marine Engineer. While serving in the Army during the Korean Conflict, Donald was stationed in Panama, where he the met the love of his life, Patsy. They were married for 59 years until her death in 2012.
Donald was member of the Seafarers International Union, and was instrumental in organizing efforts on the Great Lakes to improve working conditions, pay and benefits. Donald also helped establish the AFL-CIO maritime Trades Port Councils in Toledo, Cleveland and Detroit areas.
He was a member of Lucas County Democratic Party and actively supported, working behind the scenes for local, state and national candidates. Donald was a precinct committeeman, ward chairman and ran for city council in 2006.
Donald worked as hard for Veterans as he did for his union brothers. He was a lifetime member of the VFW, AM Vets and American Legion, and held various leadership position in all three
organizations. Donald was Commander of VFW 2510 and AM Vets Post 222.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home 5300 N. Summit St., Toledo, OH from 4-8 p.m. Interment will be Friday, December 13, 209 at 1 p.m. at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Donald's name may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or the Lucas County Canine Care & Control Cutie's Fund. Please share condolences at
Published in The Blade from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019