(News story) Donald A. Bensman, who spent decades working on lake freighters and fighting for his fellow union members, died Dec. 5 at Addison Heights Health and Rehabilitation Center in Maumee. He was 90.
Son Jonathan said his father had been dealing with kidney and heart issues.
"He worked hard to try to make other people's lives better," his son said. "He worried about anybody; he would help anybody at any time."
Mr. Bensman was born April 17, 1929, in Kalida, Ohio, to Alphonse and Marvel Bensman. He attended Central Catholic High School in Toledo but left at 15 years old to work as a coal passer on lake freighters.
His son said his father was the oldest of three children and needed to support his family. He worked mainly for American Ship Building Company, owned by the Steinbrenner family.
Mr. Bensman worked his way up in the company and held numerous jobs, including fireman. He retired in 1992 as a qualified marine engineer.
He was a labor union leader for decades and helped start the Seafarers International Union.
"During the early years, shipowners and captains could fire you any time they wanted," his son said. "If you complained about something or said you didn't like something, the owners and captains could blackball you to prevent you from getting a job. So he did it for job security at first, and later on he did it to fight for better benefits, pay, safety conditions."
His son said Mr. Bensman worked hard to recruit more minorities and women, and hired the first black female in the company's history to be his administrative assistant.
Mr. Bensman assisted unions across the Great Lakes and helped establish the AFL-CIO Maritime Trade Port Councils in Toledo, Cleveland, and Detroit.
Mr. Bensman was drafted into the Army in 1951 and was stationed in Panama during the Korean War. He met his wife, Patsy, while in Panama and they married June 7, 1953. They were married 59 years, until his wife's death in 2012.
Mr. Bensman was a lifetime member of the VFW, AMVETS, and American Legion. He held leadership positions in all three organizations and worked to help veterans.
"Just like the people on the ships, he cared a lot about veterans and their problems," his son said. "He worked to get veterans signed up for what they were supposed to get in terms of benefits. When he was commander, he led food and coat drives. He worked on getting housing for homeless vets. He was always trying to help them."
Mr. Bensman was a prominent figure in the Lucas County Democratic Party for years. U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur said his loss will be felt across the area.
"He paid attention to everything from the local precincts to the White House," Miss Kaptur said. "Donald was an extraordinary labor leader and patriot. He knew the Great Lakes and championed their cause throughout his life. He tried to make a difference in the lives of working men and women across our region."
Mr. Bensman was a precinct committeeman and ward chairman, and ran for Toledo City Council in 2006.
He is survived by his son, Jonathan; daughter, Michele Klein; brother, Tom, and two grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy, and brother, Robert.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or the Lucas County Canine Care & Control Cutie's Fund.
