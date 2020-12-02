1/2
Donald A. Kress
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald A. Kress, age 74, of Toledo, passed away September 5, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 17, 1946 and graduated St. Francis de Sales High School in 1964. He was a modern day renaissance man, and his charismatic personality and strong presence drove his success in many aspects of life. Don could be described as a remarkable man that was larger than life, with a quick witted humor. He was a world traveler and avid lover and collector of art. He loved nothing more than to entertain those around him, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving is his loving wife of 46 years, Linda (Kerins) Kress; children, Chad Kress, Jenean LaCorte (Mark) and Lexy Batey (Robert); grandchildren, Caleb, Isabella, Hunter, Grayden, Miles and Lucy; and brother, Conrad Kress, Jr. His daughter-in-law, Kristy Kress, preceded him in death in 2014.

To share condolences or memories, please visit



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walker Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved