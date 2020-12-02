Donald A. KressDonald A. Kress, age 74, of Toledo, passed away September 5, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 17, 1946 and graduated St. Francis de Sales High School in 1964. He was a modern day renaissance man, and his charismatic personality and strong presence drove his success in many aspects of life. Don could be described as a remarkable man that was larger than life, with a quick witted humor. He was a world traveler and avid lover and collector of art. He loved nothing more than to entertain those around him, especially his grandchildren.Surviving is his loving wife of 46 years, Linda (Kerins) Kress; children, Chad Kress, Jenean LaCorte (Mark) and Lexy Batey (Robert); grandchildren, Caleb, Isabella, Hunter, Grayden, Miles and Lucy; and brother, Conrad Kress, Jr. His daughter-in-law, Kristy Kress, preceded him in death in 2014.To share condolences or memories, please visit