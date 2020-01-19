|
Donald A. Quertinmont
Donald A. Quertinmont, 86, passed away in his Toledo home on January 16, 2020. He was born in Maumee, Ohio on October 16, 1933 to Lyda and Arthur Quertinmont.
Donald served his country honorably in the United States Army and was active in the Korean War. He was a graduate of Central Catholic High School and attended the University of Toledo. He was the president of Qu-Mont Chemical Company which was founded by his father. Don owned and operated the company until the time of his death. He was an avid University of Toledo fan where he was a season ticket holder and gold level donor. Donald also enjoyed watching Nascar and playing golf.
He is survived by his nieces and nephews, Larry (Cheri) McHugh, Pamela Bloomheart, Mike (Kim) McHugh, Marjorie "Peggy" (Bruce) Cramer, and Don McCally. He was preceded in death by his former wife and love of his life, Donna Quertinmont; and sister, Mary Lynn McHugh.
Friends are invited to visit on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. in the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 W. Sylvania Ave. where a scripture service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will also begin at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday at The Most Blessed Sacrament Church where the Mass of the Resurrection will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Maumee. Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity. To send his family online condolences, please visit www.ansberg-west.com.
Published in The Blade from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020