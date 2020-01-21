|
(News story) Donald A. "Q" Quertinmont, a Toledo business owner and Army veteran, died Jan. 16 in his Toledo home. He was 86.
He had heart issues and cancer, his nephew Larry McHugh said.
Mr. Quertinmont was the president of Qu-Mont Chemical Co. on Hamilton Street in the central city. The business was founded in the early 1960s by his late father, Arthur Quertinmont, who was of Belgian descent.
Donald Quertinmont co-owned the company and helped run it since the late 1960s when he joined his father, and until 1993, when his father died. He had since owned and operated the company until the time of his own death.
"He was a hands-on owner - he did the sales and marketing himself," Mr. McHugh said. "[And] he enjoyed working with people... He also loved Toledo and was a big [University of Toledo] Rocket booster."
Aaron McHugh, Mr. Quertinmont's grandnephew, said he agreed with that characterization, adding that his granduncle was very hardworking and energetic even late in his life.
He remembered working with Mr. Quertinmont at the company's plant in 2004, when the latter was 70.
Said Aaron McHugh: "We were cooking chemicals and moving the product around and I was blown away how much energy he had and how much weight he could move around at age 70, which was more than I could do at age 25."
Mr. Quertinmont was born Oct. 16,1933 in Maumee to Lyda and Arthur Quertinmont.
In 1952, he graduated from Central Catholic High School and then attended the University of Toledo for a few years.
In 1956, Mr. Quertinmont joined the Army. He later served in South Korea and Japan until his honorable discharge in 1958 with the rank of specialist third class.
Upon his discharge, he returned to the Toledo area and then worked for an area chemical company for a few years until joining his father's business.
In 1958, he married Donna McCally. She died in 2018.
In his free time, he enjoyed golfing, gardening, and fishing. He was also an avid UT Rockets fan, with a season ticket and golden-level donor status. He also liked watching NASCAR races.
He was a member of the Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Toledo.
Along with his wife, he was preceded in death by a sister.
There are no direct survivors.
