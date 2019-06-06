Donald A. Ramsdell



Donald A. Ramsdell, 90, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2019, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio surrounded by his loving family. Don was born on December 17th, 1928 in Toledo, Ohio, the youngest of 6 children to William Floyd and Hazel Marguerite (Byrket) Ramsdell. Don graduated from Libbey High School in 1946, and served in the United States Marine Corps from 1948-1952.



In 1953, Don joined the Champion Spark Plug Corporation as a cost accountant, beginning a 35-year career with the company. During that time, Don held several positions including Assistant Controller, Vice President of International Manufacturing Operations, European Operations Manager (Brussels, Belgium 1970-72), until his retirement as Executive Vice President in 1988. Don also served on the Board of Directors of Right Tool and Die Company, Baron Drawn Steel Corporation, ANCO (Anderson Company), and H.K. Metalcraft Company of Newark, N.J. along with a number of other Champion Subsidiaries.



Don was proud to serve in several organizations, including Calumet Blue Lodge (69 year Member), Calumet Council, Toledo Commandery, Zenobia Shrine, York Rite Mason, and Past Director of The Royal Order of Jesters. Don was also a member of Toledo Rotary Club, SERTOMA, and the Toledo Country Club. Don was a lifetime member of St. Petri Evangelical Lutheran Church, serving as past Council President.



Having graduated the University of Toledo in 1962, Don enjoyed all aspects of the University, but loved attending football and basketball games with his family, where he was a season ticket holder for over 50 years. Don was a member of the University of Toledo Alumni Association, President's Club, Rocket Club, Stadium Club, and the Downtown Coaches Association.



Don was also so proud to be an Honor Flight attendee with his granddaughter as his guardian, honored as the 12th man at a University of Toledo Football game; he was inducted to the Libbey High School Hall of Fame in 2006, and served as Grand Marshall at the Champion Spark Plug 400 NASCAR Race.



Of all of Don's accomplishments, his greatest love was his family. He married Lois Ann Guerin on October 24th, 1953 and raised 3 children, Terry, Tom, and Julie. Don loved golfing, fishing, and traveling around the world, along with spending time with his grandchildren, when not physically with them, he was boasting to others about how proud he was of them.



Our father was a distinguished gentleman with many achievements. He always stayed humble and had a joke or pun for all. People would realize our father knew the words to every song he learned from childhood through his college fight songs. Not only did he remember them, at any given moment, he would break out in song and serenade you. Don was a mentor to many and everyone could depend on his word.



Don is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Herbert, Lawson, Kenneth, Floyd (Skip), and sister Jane. Don is survived by his wife Lois Ann, to whom he was married 65 years, along with his children Terry (Colleen) Ramsdell, Thomas (LuAnne) Ramsdell, and Julie Gibbons (Bruce Wholf), family friend Bruce Palenske; a son to our father, his grandchildren Caitlin (David) Florea, Grace (Logan) Carpenter, Hunter Gibbons, Tyler Ramsdell, Jennifer (Keith) Benedict, and Melissa (Brian) Fuller, and great grandchildren Teagan, Madison, Kaleb, and Dylan.



The family would like to thank the nursing staff at St Luke's hospital from the E.R through ICU and the staff of Hospice NWO for their compassion, and care during his peaceful journey.



A memorial service will be held at St. Petri Lutheran Church at 1:00 June 8, 2019, with visitation from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Hospice of Northwest Ohio and St. Petri Lutheran Church at 3120 S. Byrne Rd., Toledo, Ohio 43614.



Published in The Blade from June 6 to June 7, 2019