1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) Donald A. Ramsdell, whose kindness and evidence-based decision-making guided his rise at Champion Spark Plug Co., from cost accountant to executive vice president, died Monday at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, South Detroit Avenue. He was 90.



He had a stroke, his son Tom Ramsdell said. The elder Mr. Ramsdell and his wife, Lois Ann, lived the last year at Ohio Living Swan Creek, and before that in the Wolf Creek area of Springfield Township. For many years they lived on Escott Street - and he grew up on Gibbons Street near Western Avenue.



"They've been south-enders their entire life," son Tom said.



Mr. Ramsdell retired in 1988 from Champion Spark Plug, then a legacy Toledo industrial giant and for years a Fortune 500 firm. Many of his promotions were announced by R.A. Stranahan, Jr., Champion president and chairman.



"He thoroughly enjoyed working for Champion and thought the world of the Champion family," his son said.



In the mid-1980s, Mr. Ramsdell was vice president of U.S. automotive operations and oversaw domestic spark plug and windshield manufacturing, but also distribution, marketing, and research. Yet in casual conversation, he'd only say he worked at Champion. When asked which shift, "he'd say, 'The day shift,'" said Bruce Palenske, a childhood friend of Tom's who became close tp Mr. and Mrs. Ramsdell and the family.



"He didn't want to put himself above the other person. He didn't need to advertise he was the vice president," Mr. Palenske said.



His son said: "He was a really kind person."



Mr. Ramsdell was discharged from the Marines in 1952 as a sergeant. Champion hired him in 1953 as a cost accountant. In the early 1970s, he was European operations manager based in Brussels.



Afterward, he was named assistant director of organization planning. Later as a vice president, his duties included international manufacturing operations and then spark plug manufacturing operations. He'd arise well before dawn to meet workers in the plant.



"He could make decisions," his son said. "If you asked Dad, he would say one of his best attributes was he was a fair person. He thought that was an important quality. Any man can be honest and kind, but you have to work at being fair. You have to work at getting facts."



And Mr. Ramsdell believed that "if you're having a hard time making a decision," his son said, "you don't have enough facts, and he put in the extra effort."



He was born Dec. 17, 1928, to Hazel and William Ramsdell, the youngest of six. He was a 1946 graduate of Libbey High School, where he played basketball and football, but also helped as a manager in the athletic department. He was a 2006 Libbey Hall of Fame inductee.



Afterward, he worked for Toledo Edison before enlisting in the Marines. He attended the University of Toledo at night for years as he pursued a degree in accounting. He was a 1962 graduate.



He was a supporter and longtime season ticket holder for UT basketball and football.



"That was a focal point for our family, to go to football and basketball games together and tailgate," his son said.



Mr. Ramsdell was a 69-year member of Calumet Lodge, F&AM, and was a member of Toledo Commandery and Zenobia Shrine. He was a past director of the Royal Order of Jesters.



Surviving are his wife, the former Lois Ann Guerin, whom he married Oct. 24, 1953; sons Terry and Thomas Ramsdell; daughter, Julie Gibbons; six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.



Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday in St. Petri Lutheran Church, with visitation after 11:30 a.m. Arrangements are by Walter Funeral Home.



The family suggests tributes to Hospice of Northwest Ohio and St. Petri Lutheran Church, where he was a past council president.



This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182. Published in The Blade on June 8, 2019