Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Donald A. Stepleton


1935 - 2019
Donald A. Stepleton Obituary
Donald A. Stepleton

Donald A. Stepleton, 84, of Toledo, OH, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019, at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo Inpatient Unit. He was born in Toledo on April 15, 1935, to parents Harold and Esther (Diehl) Stepleton. Don was employed as a Laboratory Technician with Dura Temp for more than 20 years. He was proud to have served with the United States Navy during the Korean War. Don loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman. A man of faith, he was a long-time member of the Collingwood Presbyterian Church, Toledo.

He is survived by nieces, Beth Stepleton (Bob) Kreutzfeld and Angela Stepleton; nephews, Allen (Heather) and Shawn Stepleton, and Donald J. Harris; great-nieces, Elsie Harris and Leah and Harper Stepleton; great-nephews, Phillip and Kevin Kreutzfeld, Allen Jr. and Christopher Stepleton; and sister-in-law, Linda Smoak-Stepleton. Don was preceded in death by his parents; brother, David Lynn Stepleton; niece, Barbara C. Stepleton-Harris; and sister-in-law, Carol Shreves-Stepleton.

The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice for their loving care and support during this difficult time.

Donald's life will be celebrated with a Memorial Service, with Military Honors, Saturday, November 16, at 2:00 p.m. at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St., Sylvania, OH, where family and friends are invited to gather two hours prior.

Those wishing to offer memorials are asked to consider, in lieu of flowers, St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, the , or the .

Online condolences may be offered at

www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
