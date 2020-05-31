Donald A. WeinsteinDonald A. "Don" Weinstein, age 67, of Toledo, passed away May 28, 2020, at home. Don was born December 25, 1952, in Toledo to Donald and Leona Weinstein, Sr. He was employed at Inshield Tool and Die before his retirement. Don was a history buff and enjoyed photography and spending time with his dog, Chubby.In addition to his parents, Don was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Sue. He is survived by his children, Brandon (Melissa) Weinstein, Brianna (Aaron) Leary; grandchildren, Avery Weinstein and McKayla Leary; brother, William (Doris) Weinstein.The family will receive guests Monday, June 1, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). (All guidelines with respect to public gatherings, masks and social distancing will be enforced).To leave a special message for Don's family, please visit