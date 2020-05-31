Donald A. Weinstein
1952 - 2020
Donald A. Weinstein

Donald A. "Don" Weinstein, age 67, of Toledo, passed away May 28, 2020, at home. Don was born December 25, 1952, in Toledo to Donald and Leona Weinstein, Sr. He was employed at Inshield Tool and Die before his retirement. Don was a history buff and enjoyed photography and spending time with his dog, Chubby.

In addition to his parents, Don was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Sue. He is survived by his children, Brandon (Melissa) Weinstein, Brianna (Aaron) Leary; grandchildren, Avery Weinstein and McKayla Leary; brother, William (Doris) Weinstein.

The family will receive guests Monday, June 1, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). (All guidelines with respect to public gatherings, masks and social distancing will be enforced).

www.NewcomerToledo.com



Published in The Blade from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
