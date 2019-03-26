Home

POWERED BY

Services
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Powell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Alan Powell Sr.


1967 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donald Alan Powell Sr. Obituary
Donald Alan Powell Sr.

Donald Alan Powell, Sr., 52 ,passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019. He was born March 15, 1967 to the union of Donald and Sandra (Mason) Powell. Donald worked various jobs and worked at Grief Packaging for 10 years as a forklift operator until he became disabled. Donald received his bachelors degree from University of Phoenix and was a avid sports fan and a die-hard fan of University of Michigan and the Detroit Lions.

He is survived by his son, Donald II and granddaughter, Stephanie; mother, Sandra Powell-Abhulimen; brothers, Dermaine Powell, Donnell Powell; sisters, Danyell Copeland, Yvette Stewart; special nephew, Ed Nunn; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral Services are Thursday March 28, 2019 at 11:00 am at The House of Day Funeral Services Chapel, preceded by 10:00 am wake.

www.houseofday.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now