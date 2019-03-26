|
|
Donald Alan Powell Sr.
Donald Alan Powell, Sr., 52 ,passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019. He was born March 15, 1967 to the union of Donald and Sandra (Mason) Powell. Donald worked various jobs and worked at Grief Packaging for 10 years as a forklift operator until he became disabled. Donald received his bachelors degree from University of Phoenix and was a avid sports fan and a die-hard fan of University of Michigan and the Detroit Lions.
He is survived by his son, Donald II and granddaughter, Stephanie; mother, Sandra Powell-Abhulimen; brothers, Dermaine Powell, Donnell Powell; sisters, Danyell Copeland, Yvette Stewart; special nephew, Ed Nunn; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral Services are Thursday March 28, 2019 at 11:00 am at The House of Day Funeral Services Chapel, preceded by 10:00 am wake.
www.houseofday.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019