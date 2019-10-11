Home

Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Olivet Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Olivet Lutheran Church
Donald Anders Christensen


1929 - 2019
Donald Anders Christensen Obituary
Donald Anders Christensen

Donald Anders Christensen, 90, went to be with the Lord on October 8, 2019. He was born at Riverside Hospital on February 10, 1929 in Toledo, Ohio to Lawrence and Tinnie (Anderson) Christensen. Don was a graduate of Macomber High School and went on to earn a Mechanical Engineering degree in 1952 from the University of Toledo where he was a member of the Theta Chi Fraternity. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War, attached to the SCARWAF unit. When he was discharged in 1954, Don joined Owens-Illinois Glass Company where he worked for 36 years, ending his career as a European Engineering Services Manager in Dusseldorf, Germany. Don married the love of his life, Pearl Williams, on December 27, 1952 and they had 66 wonderful years together. He was a longtime member of Olivet Lutheran Church, enjoyed reading and traveling, and spending time with family. He was an avid sailor and enjoyed sailing his boat, "Waverider", out of Monroe Boat Club for many years.

A devoted husband, father, and grandfather he was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Calvin Christensen. He is survived by his beloved wife, Pearl Christensen; daughter, Debra (Jeffery) Mens; sons, Andrew Christensen and John (Charisse) Christensen; grandchildren, Christine (Erik) Lauer, Michelle Mens, Catherine (Brad) Asbury, and Johnathan Christensen; and four great-grandchildren. Don's family would like to thank the staff at Kingston Assisted Living and Promedica Hospice for their compassionate care during his last days.

Visitation will be held at Olivet Lutheran Church on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the funeral service begins at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial park.

Those wishing to offer memorials in Don's memory are asked to consider, in lieu of flowers, Olivet Lutheran Church (5840 Monroe Street; Sylvania, OH 43560) and Promedica Hospice (5855 Monroe Street; Sylvania, OH 43560). Online condolences to

www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Oct. 11, 2019
