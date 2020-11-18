1/
Donald Andrew Masney
Donald Andrew Masney, 82, of Perrysburg, OH, died Tuesday, October 27th, 2020 from natural causes. Donald was born in Toledo, Ohio and lived in the area all his life. He was a tool and die maker for Chrysler Corporation for 30 years. He was a member of St. Rose Parish and part of the UAW as well as treasurer for the local Eagle's Club. Most of all, he will be remembered as the "Best Father" a child could have. He loved to bowl, golf, and fish. He will be missed.

Surviving is his daughter, Kathy Lynn Sharp from Georgetown, Tx; and his son, Micheal Andrew Masney from Perrysburg, Ohio; and 6 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren. Sister, Margaret Silvernail from Dublin, Ohio; and brother, Rick Masney from Toledo, Ohio and their respected families.

Per his final wishes, no memorial services will be held. His ashes will be spread near his parents grave in North Oregon Cemetery.


