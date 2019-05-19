Services Walker Funeral Home & Crematory 5155 West Sylvania Avenue Toledo , OH 43623 (419) 841-2422 Visitation 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM Walker Funeral Home & Crematory 5155 West Sylvania Avenue Toledo , OH 43623 View Map Celebration of Life 6:00 PM Walker Funeral Home & Crematory 5155 West Sylvania Avenue Toledo , OH 43623 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Donald Pribor Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Donald B. Pribor

Donald B. Pribor passed away on May 15, 2019 in his home in Toledo, Ohio. He was born in Detroit, Michigan December 4, 1932 to Dr . Benjamin Pribor and Wanda (Miaskowski) Pribor.



Don attended Stauton Military Academy in Virginia for his formative and high school years. After graduation he went on to St. Louis University where he earned a Bachelors in Science degree with an intention to go onto to medical school to become a physician, like his father and brother before him. However, finding a different calling he went onto the Catholic University of America where he eventually earned his Masters in Science and a PhD in the biological sciences. After short but meaningful experiences with Wayne State University and then Kenyon College in Ohio, the University of Toledo hired Don in 1965. For the first years of his career as a young professor he was primarily involved with long hours of dedicated research in Cryobiology, where he was honored with a tenured position with the University of Toledo which he held until retirement in 2012. After a number of years of strictly research, he changed gears and went on to write his first textbook of the biological sciences for the college curriculum. This experience led him to then craft his own authored multiple textbook series which he directed to the non science major students who were to take his courses for decades to follow. Teaching students would be his love for the rest of his career. Affectionate or otherwise, his biology courses for students at the University of Toledo became known by many as "Priborology". Over the next 35 plus years and thousands of students he brought a passion, enthusiasm, and deep intellectual curiosity to the students who took his courses.



Donald throughout his life was also an avid athlete, bringing the same dedication and commitment to his "leisure" activities and sports that he always brought to his career and the classroom. A champion swimmer in his youth, an obsessive tennis and racquetball player as an adult, and to the consternation and deep concern of his wife a power lifter and bodybuilder enthusiast in his seventies, Don always challenged himself and enjoyed competition and the camaraderie of his many interests and activities.



To anyone that knew Don, he always treasured meeting and learning someone's story. He loved to "dialogue" in order that persons, no matter the background and experience could come to a greater understanding of the common experiences we all share as people in this life together. He often would make unique and deep connections between many differing areas of the humanities, sciences, and philosophy. Yet always bringing these ideas into a relatable and personal story, where someone could then understand the power they had to be their own hero through the many "Life, Death, and Rebirth" experiences we all share.



He will be greatly missed as he was greatly loved by many. His is survived by his wife, Lynn (Davies) Pribor; his step children, Austin and Rose Klapp, Amanda (Klapp) Chesher and Nathan Chesher; and his four sons, Donald Pribor, Paul Pribor, Matthew Pribor, and Andrew Pribor; as well as their mother Diane Pribor. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Dr. Hugo Pribor.



The family would like to extend very special thanks and love to Promedica Hospice for their unbelievable dedication, patience, and compassion they showed Don and our family through this journey we took together in Don's care and passing.



Visitation will take place from 2 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo, OH 43623. A Celebration of Don's Life will begin at 6 p.m. Tributes in Don's memory may be directed to a .



