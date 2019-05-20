Services Visitation 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM At Funeral Home Celebration of Life 6:00 PM At Funeral Home Resources More Obituaries for Donald Pribor Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Donald B. Pribor

1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) Donald B. Pribor, an unorthodox biology professor who taught at the University of Toledo for nearly 50 years, died May 15 at his West Toledo home. He was 86.



He had been suffering from cerebral atrophy and was in home hospice care for the last three years, said his wife, Lynn Pribor.



Mr. Pribor began his 47-year career at UT in 1965 and spent his early years in academia committed to research involving red blood cells, said his stepson, Austin Klapp of Sylvania. He wrote an entry-level biology textbook that was on the cusp of being used by educational publisher McGraw-Hill in the 1970s, but the deal didn't materialize.



"It changed his whole outlook on his career," Mr. Klapp said.



Mr. Pribor continued to write textbooks after that, but only for his own courses. He shifted from research and poured his energy and passion into teaching. If you were a nonscience major at UT, chances are you had Mr. Pribor as your biology instructor, his stepson said.



"He loved teaching," Mr. Klapp said. "He loved reaching people. He loved having them see the world in a new way."



Mr. Pribor brought a unique approach to his biology lectures, one that could be divisive among his students. He often taught in metaphors, and he incorporated philosophy, world religions, and creative understanding into his science courses.



Students called his course "Priborology" - some with affection, some not.



"He got through to a lot of students. They understood him and they liked how he did things," Mrs. Pribor said. "But then others thought, 'This isn't biology!'"



The Rev. James Bacik, a retired diocesan priest who ministered and taught at UT for more than 30 years, called Mr. Pribor "an advanced thinker ahead of where most people were."



"I had great respect for Don's mind and his heart," he said.



He compared Mr. Pribor to the late Jesuit priest and geologist Pierre Teilhard de Chardin, who was often misunderstood for combining religion and science.



"I think many people failed to understand Don's approach to things, but he remained faithful to his own instincts. He remained faithful to his own quest for truth," Father Bacik said. "He had a Catholic imagination. He saw the material world has a deeper mysterious dimension and saw connections that are usually missed."



Students in Mr. Pribor's biology class had the option to either take a traditional final exam or to write an essay detailing a personal "life, death, and rebirth" experience. He encouraged and sought out differing viewpoints to help people understand what it means to be human.



Mr. Pribor was born Dec. 4, 1932 in Detroit to Dr. Benjamin Pribor, an obstetrician, and Wanda Pribor, a homemaker.



He attended Staunton Military Academy, a private all-male school in Virginia that closed in 1976. He went on to St. Louis University, where he received his bachelor's degree in science and planned to attend medical school like his father and brother, Dr. Hugo Pribor.



He instead went to Catholic University of America and completed his master's in science and doctorate in biological sciences. He taught briefly at Wayne State University in Detroit and at Kenyon College in Ohio before UT hired him.



He was married to his first wife, Diane Pribor, for about 17 years and lived with their four sons in the Old West End. They divorced, and he married Lynn Davies in 1990 in Toledo. They spent their life together in West Toledo.



"He was a character. As a stepchild in my early teen years I wasn't sure what to make of him," Mr. Klapp said. "He was a wonderful person and took on the challenge of being a stepfather of two teenage kids in a wonderful way."



He was an athlete throughout his life. He excelled in swimming as a young man and played tennis, handball, and racquetball throughout his adult life. In his 70s he began power-lifting.



He loved to read and write and enjoyed good wine and good food. He only retired from teaching because it became too difficult for him to walk across campus, his stepson said.



Surviving are his wife, Lynn Pribor; stepson Austin Klapp; stepdaughter Amanda Chesher; and sons Donald, Paul, Matthew, and Andrew Pribor.



Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Thursday at Walker Funeral Home in Sylvania Township, with a celebration of life service beginning at 6 p.m.



The family suggests tributes to a .



This is a news story by Sarah Elms. Published in The Blade on May 20, 2019