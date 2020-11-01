Donald BurnsDonald Burns, 86, of Swanton, Ohio went home to be with the Lord and to be reunited with the love of his life, Shirley, on October 29, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo.Born to Arthur Burns and Florence Murphy June 18, 1934, Don went to Martin School and Woodward High.Don and his wife, Shirley, lived in Holland, Ohio for 47 years, but also lived in Swanton, and most recently in Toledo. He retired from L.O.F. Glass Co. in May of 1985.Don served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1959 as a cook/baker at Ft. Meade, MD. After being honorably discharged from the Army, he went on to also serve his country in the National Guard from 1959 to 1961.He was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and uncle. He loved getting together with family for cookouts. He took the family on many trips, but his favorite was the Smokey Mountains. He also took the family to Cedar Point several times and he loved the Blue Streak!Don owned D. Burns Landscaping for 50+ years and was very passionate about his work and serving others. He loved to please them. Don and his wife, Shirley, owned several concession trailers, naming their company "D&S Concessions". He really loved interacting with people. He had many friends and will be missed by all.Left to cherish his memory are his children, Sheryl A. Fennell (Dean), Tami J. McAuley (Jim), Donna J. Susor (Bob), Peggy S. Barch (David), Judi K. Shultz (Evan), and James A. Burns (Sarah); as well as many beloved and cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Waiting for Don alongside the lord is the love of his life, Shirley; his sisters, Eleanor Lauman, Evelyn Barrett, and Arlene Oetzel; his brother, Robert Burns; and his Little Angel, Stacie.The family will receive friends during a time of visitation on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Walker Funeral Home (5155 W. Sylvania Ave, Toledo, OH) beginning at 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 3 p.m. with Pastor Bruce Perry, officiating. Internment will immediately follow the funeral service at the Springfield Township Cemetery. Due to recent health orders, those in attendance will be required to wear a mask.In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to the Wilkins United Methodist Church in Swanton.